Gilead Sciences (GILD) Outperforms Broader Market: What You Need to Know

The latest trading session saw Gilead Sciences (GILD) ending at $79.48, denoting a +1.34% adjustment from its last day's close. The stock's performance was ahead of the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.29%. At the same time, the Dow lost 0.25%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 0.43%.

The HIV and hepatitis C drugmaker's shares have seen a decrease of 1.54% over the last month, not keeping up with the Medical sector's gain of 2.29% and the S&P 500's gain of 2.08%.

The investment community will be paying close attention to the earnings performance of Gilead Sciences in its upcoming release. The company is slated to reveal its earnings on February 6, 2024. It is anticipated that the company will report an EPS of $1.77, marking a 5.99% rise compared to the same quarter of the previous year. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $7.07 billion, down 4.25% from the year-ago period.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for Gilead Sciences should also be noted by investors. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Our research suggests that these changes in estimates have a direct relationship with upcoming stock price performance. To take advantage of this, we've established the Zacks Rank, an exclusive model that considers these estimated changes and delivers an operational rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, stretching from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has a noteworthy track record of outperforming, validated by third-party audits, with stocks rated #1 producing an average annual return of +25% since the year 1988. Over the past month, there's been a 0.28% fall in the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate. Gilead Sciences presently features a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Valuation is also important, so investors should note that Gilead Sciences has a Forward P/E ratio of 10.57 right now. This indicates a discount in contrast to its industry's Forward P/E of 23.69.

One should further note that GILD currently holds a PEG ratio of 0.94. The PEG ratio bears resemblance to the frequently used P/E ratio, but this parameter also includes the company's expected earnings growth trajectory. GILD's industry had an average PEG ratio of 1.88 as of yesterday's close.

The Medical - Biomedical and Genetics industry is part of the Medical sector. With its current Zacks Industry Rank of 96, this industry ranks in the top 39% of all industries, numbering over 250.

The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the vigor of our specific industry groups by computing the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks incorporated in the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

To follow GILD in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.

Gilead Sciences, Inc. (GILD) : Free Stock Analysis Report

