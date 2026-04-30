Gilead Sciences (GILD) Outperforms Broader Market: What You Need to Know

In the latest close session, Gilead Sciences (GILD) was up +1.55% at $130.84. This change outpaced the S&P 500's 1.02% gain on the day. Elsewhere, the Dow saw an upswing of 1.62%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq appreciated by 0.89%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the HIV and hepatitis C drugmaker had lost 8.17% lagged the Medical sector's loss of 1.69% and the S&P 500's gain of 12.23%.

The investment community will be closely monitoring the performance of Gilead Sciences in its forthcoming earnings report. The company is scheduled to release its earnings on May 7, 2026. The company is expected to report EPS of $1.89, up 4.42% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $6.89 billion, up 3.41% from the year-ago period.

For the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $8.62 per share and revenue of $30.15 billion, which would represent changes of +5.77% and +2.39%, respectively, from the prior year.

Investors should also take note of any recent adjustments to analyst estimates for Gilead Sciences. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. Consequently, upward revisions in estimates express analysts' positivity towards the business operations and its ability to generate profits.

Our research demonstrates that these adjustments in estimates directly associate with imminent stock price performance. To take advantage of this, we've established the Zacks Rank, an exclusive model that considers these estimated changes and delivers an operational rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, running from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), holds an admirable track record of superior performance, independently audited, with #1 stocks contributing an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.45% lower. Gilead Sciences is currently a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

With respect to valuation, Gilead Sciences is currently being traded at a Forward P/E ratio of 14.95. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 20.74, which means Gilead Sciences is trading at a discount to the group.

Meanwhile, GILD's PEG ratio is currently 1.7. Comparable to the widely accepted P/E ratio, the PEG ratio also accounts for the company's projected earnings growth. As of the close of trade yesterday, the Medical - Biomedical and Genetics industry held an average PEG ratio of 1.4.

The Medical - Biomedical and Genetics industry is part of the Medical sector. At present, this industry carries a Zacks Industry Rank of 144, placing it within the bottom 41% of over 250 industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Remember to apply Zacks.com to follow these and more stock-moving metrics during the upcoming trading sessions.

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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