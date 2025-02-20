Is Gilead Sciences (GILD) Outperforming Other Medical Stocks This Year?

Investors interested in Medical stocks should always be looking to find the best-performing companies in the group. Has Gilead Sciences (GILD) been one of those stocks this year? Let's take a closer look at the stock's year-to-date performance to find out.

Gilead Sciences is a member of the Medical sector. This group includes 1010 individual stocks and currently holds a Zacks Sector Rank of #2. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different sector groups. The average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups is measured, and the sectors are listed from best to worst.

The Zacks Rank is a proven system that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions, highlighting a variety of stocks that are displaying the right characteristics to beat the market over the next one to three months. Gilead Sciences is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Within the past quarter, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for GILD's full-year earnings has moved 7.7% higher. This shows that analyst sentiment has improved and the company's earnings outlook is stronger.

Based on the latest available data, GILD has gained about 16.5% so far this year. Meanwhile, stocks in the Medical group have gained about 5.6% on average. This means that Gilead Sciences is performing better than its sector in terms of year-to-date returns.

One other Medical stock that has outperformed the sector so far this year is Natera (NTRA). The stock is up 9% year-to-date.

For Natera, the consensus EPS estimate for the current year has increased 3.1% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

Looking more specifically, Gilead Sciences belongs to the Medical - Biomedical and Genetics industry, a group that includes 510 individual stocks and currently sits at #67 in the Zacks Industry Rank. Stocks in this group have gained about 5.8% so far this year, so GILD is performing better this group in terms of year-to-date returns.

On the other hand, Natera belongs to the Medical Services industry. This 59-stock industry is currently ranked #135. The industry has moved +5% year to date.

Investors with an interest in Medical stocks should continue to track Gilead Sciences and Natera. These stocks will be looking to continue their solid performance.

