Gilead Sciences (GILD) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know

Gilead Sciences (GILD) closed the latest trading day at $79.02, indicating a +1.24% change from the previous session's end. The stock outperformed the S&P 500, which registered a daily gain of 0.41%. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 0.36%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 0.45%.

Shares of the HIV and hepatitis C drugmaker witnessed a gain of 4.09% over the previous month, beating the performance of the Medical sector with its gain of 2.55% and underperforming the S&P 500's gain of 4.91%.

Market participants will be closely following the financial results of Gilead Sciences in its upcoming release. The company is expected to report EPS of $1.79, up 7.19% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $7.07 billion, down 4.26% from the year-ago period.

Regarding the entire year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates forecast earnings of $6.75 per share and revenue of $27.08 billion, indicating changes of -7.02% and -0.75%, respectively, compared to the previous year.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for Gilead Sciences should also be noted by investors. These latest adjustments often mirror the shifting dynamics of short-term business patterns. Consequently, upward revisions in estimates express analysts' positivity towards the company's business operations and its ability to generate profits.

Empirical research indicates that these revisions in estimates have a direct correlation with impending stock price performance. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which varies between #1 (Strong Buy) and #5 (Strong Sell), carries an impressive track record of exceeding expectations, confirmed by external audits, with stocks at #1 delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 1.07% higher. At present, Gilead Sciences boasts a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

In the context of valuation, Gilead Sciences is at present trading with a Forward P/E ratio of 11.57. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 16.19, which means Gilead Sciences is trading at a discount to the group.

We can additionally observe that GILD currently boasts a PEG ratio of 1.02. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. The Medical - Biomedical and Genetics industry had an average PEG ratio of 1.61 as trading concluded yesterday.

The Medical - Biomedical and Genetics industry is part of the Medical sector. With its current Zacks Industry Rank of 61, this industry ranks in the top 25% of all industries, numbering over 250.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

