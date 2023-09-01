Gilead Sciences (GILD) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know

Gilead Sciences (GILD) closed at $76.65 in the latest trading session, marking a +0.22% move from the prior day. The stock outpaced the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.18%. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 0.33%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.02%.

Coming into today, shares of the HIV and hepatitis C drugmaker had gained 1.26% in the past month. In that same time, the Medical sector lost 0.91%, while the S&P 500 lost 1.63%.

Investors will be hoping for strength from Gilead Sciences as it approaches its next earnings release. On that day, Gilead Sciences is projected to report earnings of $1.92 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 1.05%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $6.76 billion, down 3.94% from the prior-year quarter.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $6.63 per share and revenue of $26.78 billion. These totals would mark changes of -8.68% and -1.82%, respectively, from last year.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for Gilead Sciences should also be noted by investors. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 0.79% lower. Gilead Sciences is holding a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now.

In terms of valuation, Gilead Sciences is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 11.71. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 19.2, so we one might conclude that Gilead Sciences is trading at a discount comparatively.

Also, we should mention that GILD has a PEG ratio of 0.88. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. GILD's industry had an average PEG ratio of 2.24 as of yesterday's close.

The Medical - Biomedical and Genetics industry is part of the Medical sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 93, which puts it in the top 37% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

