Gilead Sciences (GILD) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Gilead Sciences (GILD) closed at $78.96, marking a +0.95% move from the previous day. This move outpaced the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.24%. At the same time, the Dow added 0.31%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 7.84%.

Coming into today, shares of the HIV and hepatitis C drugmaker had gained 0.66% in the past month. In that same time, the Medical sector lost 0.94%, while the S&P 500 gained 3.39%.

Investors will be hoping for strength from Gilead Sciences as it approaches its next earnings release, which is expected to be August 3, 2023. The company is expected to report EPS of $1.63, up 3.16% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $6.42 billion, up 2.62% from the prior-year quarter.

GILD's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $6.71 per share and revenue of $26.65 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of -7.58% and -2.33%, respectively.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for Gilead Sciences. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 0.46% lower. Gilead Sciences currently has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Looking at its valuation, Gilead Sciences is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 11.66. This represents a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 19.06.

Also, we should mention that GILD has a PEG ratio of 0.9. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. The Medical - Biomedical and Genetics industry currently had an average PEG ratio of 1.9 as of yesterday's close.

The Medical - Biomedical and Genetics industry is part of the Medical sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 111, which puts it in the top 45% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

To follow GILD in the coming trading sessions

