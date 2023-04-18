Gilead Sciences (GILD) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know

Gilead Sciences (GILD) closed at $83.78 in the latest trading session, marking a +0.18% move from the prior day. The stock outpaced the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.09%. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 0.03%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 2.51%.

Heading into today, shares of the HIV and hepatitis C drugmaker had gained 5.25% over the past month, lagging the Medical sector's gain of 6.47% and the S&P 500's gain of 6.17% in that time.

Investors will be hoping for strength from Gilead Sciences as it approaches its next earnings release, which is expected to be April 27, 2023. In that report, analysts expect Gilead Sciences to post earnings of $1.62 per share. This would mark a year-over-year decline of 23.58%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $6.41 billion, down 2.73% from the year-ago period.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $6.86 per share and revenue of $26.68 billion. These totals would mark changes of -5.51% and -2.22%, respectively, from last year.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for Gilead Sciences. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection remained stagnant. Gilead Sciences is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

In terms of valuation, Gilead Sciences is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 12.19. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 21.08, which means Gilead Sciences is trading at a discount to the group.

Meanwhile, GILD's PEG ratio is currently 0.99. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. Medical - Biomedical and Genetics stocks are, on average, holding a PEG ratio of 1.99 based on yesterday's closing prices.

The Medical - Biomedical and Genetics industry is part of the Medical sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 76, which puts it in the top 31% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.

Gilead Sciences, Inc. (GILD) : Free Stock Analysis Report

