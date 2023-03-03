Gilead Sciences (GILD) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know

Gilead Sciences (GILD) closed at $81.07 in the latest trading session, marking a +1.82% move from the prior day. This change outpaced the S&P 500's 1.62% gain on the day. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 1.17%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 12.91%.

Heading into today, shares of the HIV and hepatitis C drugmaker had lost 2.17% over the past month, outpacing the Medical sector's loss of 3.29% and the S&P 500's loss of 4.54% in that time.

Gilead Sciences will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. On that day, Gilead Sciences is projected to report earnings of $1.61 per share, which would represent a year-over-year decline of 24.06%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $6.42 billion, down 2.55% from the year-ago period.

GILD's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $6.84 per share and revenue of $26.65 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of -5.79% and -2.31%, respectively.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for Gilead Sciences. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 1.1% higher. Gilead Sciences is holding a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now.

Looking at its valuation, Gilead Sciences is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 11.64. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 18.75, so we one might conclude that Gilead Sciences is trading at a discount comparatively.

Also, we should mention that GILD has a PEG ratio of 0.95. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. GILD's industry had an average PEG ratio of 1.69 as of yesterday's close.

The Medical - Biomedical and Genetics industry is part of the Medical sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 100, which puts it in the top 40% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

