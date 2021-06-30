Gilead Sciences (GILD) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know

Gilead Sciences (GILD) closed at $68.86 in the latest trading session, marking a +1.37% move from the prior day. This move outpaced the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.13%.

Heading into today, shares of the HIV and hepatitis C drugmaker had gained 4% over the past month, outpacing the Medical sector's gain of 3.32% and the S&P 500's gain of 2.16% in that time.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from GILD as it approaches its next earnings report date. The company is expected to report EPS of $1.74, up 56.76% from the prior-year quarter. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $6.15 billion, up 19.57% from the year-ago period.

GILD's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $7.07 per share and revenue of $24.74 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of -0.28% and +0.22%, respectively.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for GILD. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.02% higher. GILD is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #4 (Sell).

In terms of valuation, GILD is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 9.6. This valuation marks a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 23.23.

Investors should also note that GILD has a PEG ratio of 0.63 right now. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. The Medical - Biomedical and Genetics was holding an average PEG ratio of 1.39 at yesterday's closing price.

The Medical - Biomedical and Genetics industry is part of the Medical sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 210, putting it in the bottom 18% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.