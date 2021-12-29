Gilead Sciences (GILD) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know

Gilead Sciences (GILD) closed at $73.64 in the latest trading session, marking a +0.92% move from the prior day. This change outpaced the S&P 500's 0.14% gain on the day. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 0.25%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 0.34%.

Coming into today, shares of the HIV and hepatitis C drugmaker had gained 5.86% in the past month. In that same time, the Medical sector gained 3.52%, while the S&P 500 gained 4.32%.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from Gilead Sciences as it approaches its next earnings report date. In that report, analysts expect Gilead Sciences to post earnings of $1.45 per share. This would mark a year-over-year decline of 33.79%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $6.39 billion, down 13.89% from the prior-year quarter.

GILD's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $8.07 per share and revenue of $26.48 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +13.82% and +7.24%, respectively.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for Gilead Sciences. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 1.06% higher within the past month. Gilead Sciences currently has a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Investors should also note Gilead Sciences's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 9.04. This valuation marks a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 23.48.

Also, we should mention that GILD has a PEG ratio of 0.75. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. The Medical - Biomedical and Genetics industry currently had an average PEG ratio of 1.67 as of yesterday's close.

The Medical - Biomedical and Genetics industry is part of the Medical sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 155, putting it in the bottom 39% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Be sure to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and many more, on Zacks.com.

