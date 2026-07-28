Gilead Sciences (GILD) Laps the Stock Market: Here's Why

Gilead Sciences (GILD) closed the most recent trading day at $134.32, moving +2.91% from the previous trading session. The stock outpaced the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.21%. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 1.03%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 0.22%.

The HIV and hepatitis C drugmaker's stock has climbed by 3.32% in the past month, exceeding the Medical sector's loss of 0.43% and the S&P 500's gain of 1.7%.

Analysts and investors alike will be keeping a close eye on the performance of Gilead Sciences in its upcoming earnings disclosure. The company's earnings report is set to go public on August 4, 2026. The company's upcoming EPS is projected at -$7.09, signifying a 452.74% drop compared to the same quarter of the previous year. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $7.37 billion, up 4.02% from the year-ago period.

For the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of -$0.77 per share and revenue of $30.38 billion, which would represent changes of -109.45% and +3.18%, respectively, from the prior year.

Investors should also take note of any recent adjustments to analyst estimates for Gilead Sciences. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the business outlook.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, spanning from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), boasts an impressive track record of outperformance, audited externally, with #1 ranked stocks yielding an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 2.87% higher. At present, Gilead Sciences boasts a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

The Medical - Biomedical and Genetics industry is part of the Medical sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 92, putting it in the top 38% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank evaluates the power of our distinct industry groups by determining the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks forming the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Don't forget to use Zacks.com to keep track of all these stock-moving metrics, and others, in the upcoming trading sessions.

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Gilead Sciences, Inc. (GILD) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.