Gilead Sciences (GILD) Increases Yet Falls Behind Market: What Investors Need to Know

In the latest trading session, Gilead Sciences (GILD) closed at $105.25, marking a +2% move from the previous day. The stock lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 9.52%. Elsewhere, the Dow saw an upswing of 7.87%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq appreciated by 12.16%.

Heading into today, shares of the HIV and hepatitis C drugmaker had lost 9.82% over the past month, outpacing the Medical sector's loss of 14.16% and the S&P 500's loss of 13.47% in that time.

The upcoming earnings release of Gilead Sciences will be of great interest to investors. The company's earnings report is expected on April 24, 2025. In that report, analysts expect Gilead Sciences to post earnings of $1.71 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 229.55%. Simultaneously, our latest consensus estimate expects the revenue to be $6.8 billion, showing a 1.67% escalation compared to the year-ago quarter.

Looking at the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $7.87 per share and revenue of $28.65 billion. These totals would mark changes of +70.35% and -0.35%, respectively, from last year.

Investors should also take note of any recent adjustments to analyst estimates for Gilead Sciences. Such recent modifications usually signify the changing landscape of near-term business trends. Consequently, upward revisions in estimates express analysts' positivity towards the company's business operations and its ability to generate profits.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. To capitalize on this, we've crafted the Zacks Rank, a unique model that incorporates these estimate changes and offers a practical rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.04% higher within the past month. Gilead Sciences is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

From a valuation perspective, Gilead Sciences is currently exchanging hands at a Forward P/E ratio of 13.11. This represents a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 15.86.

We can also see that GILD currently has a PEG ratio of 0.67. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. The Medical - Biomedical and Genetics industry had an average PEG ratio of 1.31 as trading concluded yesterday.

The Medical - Biomedical and Genetics industry is part of the Medical sector. At present, this industry carries a Zacks Industry Rank of 83, placing it within the top 34% of over 250 industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the strength of our separate industry groups by calculating the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks contained within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Gilead Sciences, Inc. (GILD)

