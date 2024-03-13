Gilead Sciences (GILD) Increases Despite Market Slip: Here's What You Need to Know

The most recent trading session ended with Gilead Sciences (GILD) standing at $75.94, reflecting a +1.15% shift from the previouse trading day's closing. This change outpaced the S&P 500's 0.19% loss on the day. Elsewhere, the Dow saw an upswing of 0.1%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq depreciated by 0.54%.

Shares of the HIV and hepatitis C drugmaker witnessed a gain of 2.11% over the previous month, trailing the performance of the Medical sector with its gain of 2.91% and the S&P 500's gain of 3.18%.

The investment community will be closely monitoring the performance of Gilead Sciences in its forthcoming earnings report. The company's earnings per share (EPS) are projected to be $1.56, reflecting a 13.87% increase from the same quarter last year. Meanwhile, the latest consensus estimate predicts the revenue to be $6.3 billion, indicating a 0.82% decrease compared to the same quarter of the previous year.

In terms of the entire fiscal year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates predict earnings of $7.07 per share and a revenue of $27.45 billion, indicating changes of +5.21% and +1.22%, respectively, from the former year.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for Gilead Sciences. Such recent modifications usually signify the changing landscape of near-term business trends. Hence, positive alterations in estimates signify analyst optimism regarding the company's business and profitability.

Empirical research indicates that these revisions in estimates have a direct correlation with impending stock price performance. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, running from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), holds an admirable track record of superior performance, independently audited, with #1 stocks contributing an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.13% lower within the past month. Gilead Sciences is holding a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now.

In the context of valuation, Gilead Sciences is at present trading with a Forward P/E ratio of 10.62. This valuation marks a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 23.59.

It's also important to note that GILD currently trades at a PEG ratio of 0.95. The PEG ratio is akin to the commonly utilized P/E ratio, but this measure also incorporates the company's anticipated earnings growth rate. Medical - Biomedical and Genetics stocks are, on average, holding a PEG ratio of 1.59 based on yesterday's closing prices.

The Medical - Biomedical and Genetics industry is part of the Medical sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 77, which puts it in the top 31% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank is ordered from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

To follow GILD in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.

Zacks Names "Single Best Pick to Double"

From thousands of stocks, 5 Zacks experts each have chosen their favorite to skyrocket +100% or more in months to come. From those 5, Director of Research Sheraz Mian hand-picks one to have the most explosive upside of all.

It’s a little-known chemical company that’s up 65% over last year, yet still dirt cheap. With unrelenting demand, soaring 2022 earnings estimates, and $1.5 billion for repurchasing shares, retail investors could jump in at any time.

This company could rival or surpass other recent Zacks’ Stocks Set to Double like Boston Beer Company which shot up +143.0% in little more than 9 months and NVIDIA which boomed +175.9% in one year.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Gilead Sciences, Inc. (GILD) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.