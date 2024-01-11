Gilead Sciences (GILD) Increases Despite Market Slip: Here's What You Need to Know

The latest trading session saw Gilead Sciences (GILD) ending at $85.39, denoting a +1.05% adjustment from its last day's close. The stock exceeded the S&P 500, which registered a loss of 0.07% for the day.

Shares of the HIV and hepatitis C drugmaker witnessed a gain of 1.7% over the previous month, trailing the performance of the Medical sector with its gain of 7.37% and the S&P 500's gain of 3.98%.

Investors will be eagerly watching for the performance of Gilead Sciences in its upcoming earnings disclosure. In that report, analysts expect Gilead Sciences to post earnings of $1.78 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 6.59%. Meanwhile, the latest consensus estimate predicts the revenue to be $7.07 billion, indicating a 4.26% decrease compared to the same quarter of the previous year.

Investors should also take note of any recent adjustments to analyst estimates for Gilead Sciences. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.07% lower. Gilead Sciences presently features a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

In terms of valuation, Gilead Sciences is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 11.36. This indicates a discount in contrast to its industry's Forward P/E of 22.75.

It is also worth noting that GILD currently has a PEG ratio of 1.01. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. As the market closed yesterday, the Medical - Biomedical and Genetics industry was having an average PEG ratio of 1.95.

The Medical - Biomedical and Genetics industry is part of the Medical sector. With its current Zacks Industry Rank of 61, this industry ranks in the top 25% of all industries, numbering over 250.

The strength of our individual industry groups is measured by the Zacks Industry Rank, which is calculated based on the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within these groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Gilead Sciences, Inc. (GILD) : Free Stock Analysis Report

