Gilead Sciences (GILD) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know

Gilead Sciences (GILD) closed the most recent trading day at $88.82, moving +0.6% from the previous trading session. The stock exceeded the S&P 500, which registered a loss of 1.86% for the day. At the same time, the Dow lost 0.9%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 2.76%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the HIV and hepatitis C drugmaker had gained 4.19% over the past month. This has outpaced the Medical sector's loss of 3.61% and the S&P 500's gain of 1.01% in that time.

The upcoming earnings release of Gilead Sciences will be of great interest to investors. The company's earnings report is expected on November 6, 2024. In that report, analysts expect Gilead Sciences to post earnings of $1.62 per share. This would mark a year-over-year decline of 29.26%. In the meantime, our current consensus estimate forecasts the revenue to be $6.99 billion, indicating a 0.86% decline compared to the corresponding quarter of the prior year.

In terms of the entire fiscal year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates predict earnings of $3.76 per share and a revenue of $27.67 billion, indicating changes of -44.05% and +2.04%, respectively, from the former year.

Furthermore, it would be beneficial for investors to monitor any recent shifts in analyst projections for Gilead Sciences. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. To take advantage of this, we've established the Zacks Rank, an exclusive model that considers these estimated changes and delivers an operational rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.51% lower within the past month. Gilead Sciences is holding a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now.

Looking at its valuation, Gilead Sciences is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 23.46. This expresses no noticeable deviation compared to the average Forward P/E of 23.46 of its industry.

It is also worth noting that GILD currently has a PEG ratio of 3.07. The PEG ratio bears resemblance to the frequently used P/E ratio, but this parameter also includes the company's expected earnings growth trajectory. The Medical - Biomedical and Genetics industry had an average PEG ratio of 2.44 as trading concluded yesterday.

The Medical - Biomedical and Genetics industry is part of the Medical sector. With its current Zacks Industry Rank of 79, this industry ranks in the top 32% of all industries, numbering over 250.

The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the strength of our separate industry groups by calculating the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks contained within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Make sure to utilize Zacks.com to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and more, in the coming trading sessions.

5 Stocks Set to Double

Each was handpicked by a Zacks expert as the #1 favorite stock to gain +100% or more in 2024. While not all picks can be winners, previous recommendations have soared +143.0%, +175.9%, +498.3% and +673.0%.

Most of the stocks in this report are flying under Wall Street radar, which provides a great opportunity to get in on the ground floor.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 5 Stocks Set to Double. Click to get this free report

Gilead Sciences, Inc. (GILD) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.