Gilead Sciences (GILD) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know

Gilead Sciences (GILD) closed the most recent trading day at $85.26, moving +0.82% from the previous trading session. This change lagged the S&P 500's 1.75% gain on the day. At the same time, the Dow added 1.05%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 7.84%.

Heading into today, shares of the HIV and hepatitis C drugmaker had lost 3.71% over the past month, lagging the Medical sector's gain of 0.28% and outpacing the S&P 500's loss of 4.4% in that time.

Investors will be hoping for strength from Gilead Sciences as it approaches its next earnings release. The company is expected to report EPS of $1.50, up 117.39% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $6.57 billion, down 9.29% from the year-ago period.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $7.08 per share and revenue of $26.46 billion. These totals would mark changes of -2.75% and -3.08%, respectively, from last year.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for Gilead Sciences should also be noted by investors. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.15% lower. Gilead Sciences is holding a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now.

Digging into valuation, Gilead Sciences currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 11.94. This valuation marks a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 19.5.

Investors should also note that GILD has a PEG ratio of 0.78 right now. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. Medical - Biomedical and Genetics stocks are, on average, holding a PEG ratio of 1.26 based on yesterday's closing prices.

The Medical - Biomedical and Genetics industry is part of the Medical sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 66, which puts it in the top 27% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

To follow GILD in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.

Zacks Names "Single Best Pick to Double"

From thousands of stocks, 5 Zacks experts each have chosen their favorite to skyrocket +100% or more in months to come. From those 5, Director of Research Sheraz Mian hand-picks one to have the most explosive upside of all.

It’s a little-known chemical company that’s up 65% over last year, yet still dirt cheap. With unrelenting demand, soaring 2022 earnings estimates, and $1.5 billion for repurchasing shares, retail investors could jump in at any time.

This company could rival or surpass other recent Zacks’ Stocks Set to Double like Boston Beer Company which shot up +143.0% in little more than 9 months and NVIDIA which boomed +175.9% in one year.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Gilead Sciences, Inc. (GILD) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.