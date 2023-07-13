Gilead Sciences (GILD) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Gilead Sciences (GILD) closed at $76.71, marking a +0.43% move from the previous day. The stock lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.85%. At the same time, the Dow added 0.14%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 5.61%.

Coming into today, shares of the HIV and hepatitis C drugmaker had lost 2.01% in the past month. In that same time, the Medical sector lost 1.55%, while the S&P 500 gained 3.18%.

Investors will be hoping for strength from Gilead Sciences as it approaches its next earnings release. In that report, analysts expect Gilead Sciences to post earnings of $1.63 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 3.16%. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $6.42 billion, up 2.6% from the year-ago period.

GILD's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $6.71 per share and revenue of $26.65 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of -7.58% and -2.33%, respectively.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for Gilead Sciences should also be noted by investors. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.46% lower within the past month. Gilead Sciences is holding a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now.

Investors should also note Gilead Sciences's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 11.39. This valuation marks a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 19.21.

Meanwhile, GILD's PEG ratio is currently 0.88. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. The Medical - Biomedical and Genetics industry currently had an average PEG ratio of 1.89 as of yesterday's close.

The Medical - Biomedical and Genetics industry is part of the Medical sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 101, putting it in the top 41% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Be sure to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and many more, on Zacks.com.

