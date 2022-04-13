Gilead Sciences (GILD) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know

Gilead Sciences (GILD) closed at $62.06 in the latest trading session, marking a +0.7% move from the prior day. The stock lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 1.12%. At the same time, the Dow added 1.01%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.08%.

Coming into today, shares of the HIV and hepatitis C drugmaker had gained 5.68% in the past month. In that same time, the Medical sector gained 7.36%, while the S&P 500 gained 4.63%.

Gilead Sciences will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. In that report, analysts expect Gilead Sciences to post earnings of $1.72 per share. This would mark a year-over-year decline of 17.31%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $6.09 billion, down 5.11% from the year-ago period.

For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $6.51 per share and revenue of $24.58 billion, which would represent changes of -10.58% and -10%, respectively, from the prior year.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for Gilead Sciences. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 0.02% lower. Gilead Sciences is currently a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

In terms of valuation, Gilead Sciences is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 9.47. This represents a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 21.36.

Meanwhile, GILD's PEG ratio is currently 0.44. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. The Medical - Biomedical and Genetics industry currently had an average PEG ratio of 1.24 as of yesterday's close.

The Medical - Biomedical and Genetics industry is part of the Medical sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 151, putting it in the bottom 41% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

