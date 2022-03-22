Gilead Sciences (GILD) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know

Gilead Sciences (GILD) closed at $59.98 in the latest trading session, marking a +0.54% move from the prior day. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 1.13%. At the same time, the Dow added 0.74%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 0.91%.

Coming into today, shares of the HIV and hepatitis C drugmaker had lost 2.28% in the past month. In that same time, the Medical sector gained 5.72%, while the S&P 500 gained 2.65%.

Investors will be hoping for strength from Gilead Sciences as it approaches its next earnings release. In that report, analysts expect Gilead Sciences to post earnings of $1.72 per share. This would mark a year-over-year decline of 17.31%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $6.08 billion, down 5.31% from the prior-year quarter.

GILD's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $6.53 per share and revenue of $24.52 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of -10.3% and -10.19%, respectively.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for Gilead Sciences should also be noted by investors. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.09% lower within the past month. Gilead Sciences currently has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Investors should also note Gilead Sciences's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 9.14. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 21.86, so we one might conclude that Gilead Sciences is trading at a discount comparatively.

Also, we should mention that GILD has a PEG ratio of 0.42. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. The Medical - Biomedical and Genetics industry currently had an average PEG ratio of 1.16 as of yesterday's close.

The Medical - Biomedical and Genetics industry is part of the Medical sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 161, putting it in the bottom 37% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

