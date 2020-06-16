Gilead Sciences (GILD) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Gilead Sciences (GILD) closed at $74.62, marking a +0.88% move from the previous day. This change lagged the S&P 500's 1.9% gain on the day. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 2.05%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 1.75%.

GILD will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. The company is expected to report EPS of $1.57, down 13.74% from the prior-year quarter. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $5.35 billion, down 5.81% from the year-ago period.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $6.40 per share and revenue of $22.55 billion. These totals would mark changes of -3.47% and +0.43%, respectively, from last year.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for GILD. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 1.02% higher. GILD is holding a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy) right now.

Looking at its valuation, GILD is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 11.55. This represents a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 28.1.

Also, we should mention that GILD has a PEG ratio of 3.34. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. Medical - Biomedical and Genetics stocks are, on average, holding a PEG ratio of 1.95 based on yesterday's closing prices.

The Medical - Biomedical and Genetics industry is part of the Medical sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 39, which puts it in the top 16% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

