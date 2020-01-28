Gilead Sciences (GILD) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know

Gilead Sciences (GILD) closed at $64.36 in the latest trading session, marking a +0.83% move from the prior day. The stock lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 1.01%. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 0.66%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 1.43%.

Heading into today, shares of the HIV and hepatitis C drugmaker had lost 1.69% over the past month, outpacing the Medical sector's loss of 1.91% and lagging the S&P 500's gain of 0.19% in that time.

GILD will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release, which is expected to be February 4, 2020. On that day, GILD is projected to report earnings of $1.68 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 16.67%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $5.71 billion, down 1.43% from the year-ago period.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for GILD should also be noted by investors. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.09% higher within the past month. GILD is holding a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now.

Digging into valuation, GILD currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 9.05. This represents a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 27.7.

It is also worth noting that GILD currently has a PEG ratio of 3.7. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. The Medical - Biomedical and Genetics industry currently had an average PEG ratio of 1.51 as of yesterday's close.

The Medical - Biomedical and Genetics industry is part of the Medical sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 78, putting it in the top 31% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Make sure to utilize Zacks. Com to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and more, in the coming trading sessions.

