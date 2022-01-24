Gilead Sciences (GILD) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know

Gilead Sciences (GILD) closed the most recent trading day at $68.57, moving +0.09% from the previous trading session. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.28%. At the same time, the Dow added 0.29%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 0.16%.

Coming into today, shares of the HIV and hepatitis C drugmaker had lost 5.48% in the past month. In that same time, the Medical sector lost 9.62%, while the S&P 500 lost 5.39%.

Gilead Sciences will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release, which is expected to be February 1, 2022. In that report, analysts expect Gilead Sciences to post earnings of $1.47 per share. This would mark a year-over-year decline of 32.88%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $6.39 billion, down 13.85% from the year-ago period.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for Gilead Sciences. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.21% higher. Gilead Sciences is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Looking at its valuation, Gilead Sciences is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 10.12. This valuation marks a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 17.78.

Also, we should mention that GILD has a PEG ratio of 0.69. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. GILD's industry had an average PEG ratio of 1.07 as of yesterday's close.

The Medical - Biomedical and Genetics industry is part of the Medical sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 102, which puts it in the top 40% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

