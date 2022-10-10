Gilead Sciences (GILD) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know

Gilead Sciences (GILD) closed the most recent trading day at $64.46, moving +0.26% from the previous trading session. This change outpaced the S&P 500's 0.75% loss on the day. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 0.32%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.11%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the HIV and hepatitis C drugmaker had lost 1.52% over the past month. This has was narrower than the Medical sector's loss of 4.88% and the S&P 500's loss of 8.4% in that time.

Investors will be hoping for strength from Gilead Sciences as it approaches its next earnings release. In that report, analysts expect Gilead Sciences to post earnings of $1.52 per share. This would mark a year-over-year decline of 42.64%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $6.12 billion, down 17.57% from the prior-year quarter.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $6.61 per share and revenue of $25.27 billion. These totals would mark changes of -9.2% and -7.44%, respectively, from last year.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for Gilead Sciences. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 0.2% lower. Gilead Sciences is holding a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now.

Looking at its valuation, Gilead Sciences is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 9.73. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 19.75, so we one might conclude that Gilead Sciences is trading at a discount comparatively.

We can also see that GILD currently has a PEG ratio of 0.62. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. Medical - Biomedical and Genetics stocks are, on average, holding a PEG ratio of 1.38 based on yesterday's closing prices.

The Medical - Biomedical and Genetics industry is part of the Medical sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 60, putting it in the top 24% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

To follow GILD in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.



