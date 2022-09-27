Gilead Sciences (GILD) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Gilead Sciences (GILD) closed at $62.63, marking a +0.47% move from the previous day. This change outpaced the S&P 500's 0.21% loss on the day. At the same time, the Dow lost 0.43%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 0.01%.

Heading into today, shares of the HIV and hepatitis C drugmaker had lost 0.18% over the past month, outpacing the Medical sector's loss of 6.56% and the S&P 500's loss of 9.7% in that time.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from Gilead Sciences as it approaches its next earnings report date. In that report, analysts expect Gilead Sciences to post earnings of $1.53 per share. This would mark a year-over-year decline of 42.26%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $6.09 billion, down 17.95% from the year-ago period.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $6.63 per share and revenue of $25.27 billion. These totals would mark changes of -8.93% and -7.46%, respectively, from last year.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for Gilead Sciences. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.01% higher. Gilead Sciences is currently a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

Looking at its valuation, Gilead Sciences is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 9.41. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 18.79, which means Gilead Sciences is trading at a discount to the group.

Also, we should mention that GILD has a PEG ratio of 0.6. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. GILD's industry had an average PEG ratio of 1.2 as of yesterday's close.

The Medical - Biomedical and Genetics industry is part of the Medical sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 84, putting it in the top 34% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Make sure to utilize Zacks.com to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and more, in the coming trading sessions.



Zacks Investment Research

