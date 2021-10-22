Gilead Sciences (GILD) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know

Gilead Sciences (GILD) closed at $67.24 in the latest trading session, marking a +0.37% move from the prior day. This move outpaced the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.11%.

Heading into today, shares of the HIV and hepatitis C drugmaker had lost 6.56% over the past month, lagging the Medical sector's loss of 1.72% and the S&P 500's gain of 4.61% in that time.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from GILD as it approaches its next earnings report date. This is expected to be October 28, 2021. In that report, analysts expect GILD to post earnings of $1.72 per share. This would mark a year-over-year decline of 18.48%. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $6.21 billion, down 5.56% from the year-ago period.

For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $7.23 per share and revenue of $25.23 billion, which would represent changes of +1.97% and +2.19%, respectively, from the prior year.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for GILD should also be noted by investors. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 1.09% higher. GILD is currently a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

Digging into valuation, GILD currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 9.27. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 27.54, which means GILD is trading at a discount to the group.

Investors should also note that GILD has a PEG ratio of 0.77 right now. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. The Medical - Biomedical and Genetics was holding an average PEG ratio of 1.54 at yesterday's closing price.

The Medical - Biomedical and Genetics industry is part of the Medical sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 174, which puts it in the bottom 32% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Be sure to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and many more, on Zacks.com.

