Gilead Sciences (GILD) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know

Gilead Sciences (GILD) closed at $64.75 in the latest trading session, marking a +0.2% move from the prior day. This move outpaced the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.54%. At the same time, the Dow added 0.97%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 2.41%.

Coming into today, shares of the HIV and hepatitis C drugmaker had lost 1.84% in the past month. In that same time, the Medical sector lost 5.8%, while the S&P 500 lost 1.04%.

Investors will be hoping for strength from GILD as it approaches its next earnings release. The company is expected to report EPS of $1.97, up 17.26% from the prior-year quarter. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $6.71 billion, up 20.87% from the year-ago period.

GILD's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $7.21 per share and revenue of $24.87 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +1.69% and +0.74%, respectively.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for GILD. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 0.72% higher. GILD is currently a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

Looking at its valuation, GILD is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 8.97. This represents a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 24.3.

It is also worth noting that GILD currently has a PEG ratio of 0.72. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. The Medical - Biomedical and Genetics was holding an average PEG ratio of 1.36 at yesterday's closing price.

The Medical - Biomedical and Genetics industry is part of the Medical sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 192, putting it in the bottom 25% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Make sure to utilize Zacks. Com to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and more, in the coming trading sessions.

