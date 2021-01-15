Gilead Sciences (GILD) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know

Gilead Sciences (GILD) closed the most recent trading day at $63.33, moving +1.49% from the previous trading session. The stock outpaced the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.72%. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 0.57%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.87%.

Heading into today, shares of the HIV and hepatitis C drugmaker had gained 5.64% over the past month, outpacing the Medical sector's gain of 3.28% and the S&P 500's gain of 4.69% in that time.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from GILD as it approaches its next earnings report date. On that day, GILD is projected to report earnings of $1.98 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 52.31%. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $7 billion, up 19.04% from the year-ago period.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for GILD. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 1.94% higher. GILD currently has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

In terms of valuation, GILD is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 8.91. This valuation marks a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 27.43.

We can also see that GILD currently has a PEG ratio of 0.68. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. GILD's industry had an average PEG ratio of 1.25 as of yesterday's close.

The Medical - Biomedical and Genetics industry is part of the Medical sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 209, putting it in the bottom 19% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

