Gilead Sciences (GILD) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know

Gilead Sciences (GILD) closed the most recent trading day at $76.68, moving +0.47% from the previous trading session. This change outpaced the S&P 500's 0.94% loss on the day. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 0.04%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 2.13%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the HIV and hepatitis C drugmaker had gained 4.78% over the past month. This has outpaced the Medical sector's loss of 1.77% and the S&P 500's gain of 0.02% in that time.

GILD will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. In that report, analysts expect GILD to post earnings of $1.57 per share. This would mark a year-over-year decline of 13.74%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $5.35 billion, down 5.81% from the prior-year quarter.

For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $6.64 per share and revenue of $22.77 billion, which would represent changes of +0.15% and +1.42%, respectively, from the prior year.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for GILD. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 3.76% higher. GILD currently has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Digging into valuation, GILD currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 11.49. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 27.38, which means GILD is trading at a discount to the group.

It is also worth noting that GILD currently has a PEG ratio of 3.32. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. Medical - Biomedical and Genetics stocks are, on average, holding a PEG ratio of 1.93 based on yesterday's closing prices.

The Medical - Biomedical and Genetics industry is part of the Medical sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 73, putting it in the top 29% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

To follow GILD in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.