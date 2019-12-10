Gilead Sciences (GILD) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know

Gilead Sciences (GILD) closed at $67.08 in the latest trading session, marking a +0.22% move from the prior day. This change outpaced the S&P 500's 0.11% loss on the day. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 0.1%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.07%.

Coming into today, shares of the HIV and hepatitis C drugmaker had gained 3.54% in the past month. In that same time, the Medical sector gained 4.84%, while the S&P 500 gained 1.62%.

GILD will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. On that day, GILD is projected to report earnings of $1.68 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 16.67%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $5.71 billion, down 1.48% from the year-ago period.

GILD's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $7.01 per share and revenue of $22.29 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +5.1% and +0.72%, respectively.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for GILD should also be noted by investors. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.37% lower within the past month. GILD is holding a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now.

Investors should also note GILD's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 9.55. This represents a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 25.66.

Investors should also note that GILD has a PEG ratio of 3.91 right now. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. GILD's industry had an average PEG ratio of 1.82 as of yesterday's close.

The Medical - Biomedical and Genetics industry is part of the Medical sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 55, putting it in the top 22% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

