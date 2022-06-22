Gilead Sciences (GILD) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know

Gilead Sciences (GILD) closed the most recent trading day at $61.51, moving +1.65% from the previous trading session. This move outpaced the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.13%. At the same time, the Dow lost 0.15%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 0.14%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the HIV and hepatitis C drugmaker had lost 5.97% over the past month. This has lagged the Medical sector's loss of 5.23% and the S&P 500's loss of 3.32% in that time.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from Gilead Sciences as it approaches its next earnings report date. In that report, analysts expect Gilead Sciences to post earnings of $1.52 per share. This would mark a year-over-year decline of 18.72%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $5.85 billion, down 5.85% from the year-ago period.

For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $6.59 per share and revenue of $24.64 billion, which would represent changes of -9.48% and -9.77%, respectively, from the prior year.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for Gilead Sciences. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant within the past month. Gilead Sciences is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Looking at its valuation, Gilead Sciences is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 9.18. This represents a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 20.6.

We can also see that GILD currently has a PEG ratio of 0.61. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. The Medical - Biomedical and Genetics industry currently had an average PEG ratio of 1.09 as of yesterday's close.

The Medical - Biomedical and Genetics industry is part of the Medical sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 108, putting it in the top 43% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

To follow GILD in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.

