Gilead Sciences (GILD) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know

Gilead Sciences (GILD) closed at $63.75 in the latest trading session, marking a +0.24% move from the prior day. This move outpaced the S&P 500's daily loss of 1.48%. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 1.05%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 0.09%.

Coming into today, shares of the HIV and hepatitis C drugmaker had gained 8.07% in the past month. In that same time, the Medical sector gained 0.83%, while the S&P 500 gained 0.08%.

Gilead Sciences will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release, which is expected to be April 28, 2022. The company is expected to report EPS of $1.73, down 16.83% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $6.13 billion, down 4.57% from the prior-year quarter.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $6.50 per share and revenue of $24.52 billion. These totals would mark changes of -10.71% and -10.21%, respectively, from last year.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for Gilead Sciences should also be noted by investors. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.14% lower within the past month. Gilead Sciences is holding a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now.

Digging into valuation, Gilead Sciences currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 9.78. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 23.34, so we one might conclude that Gilead Sciences is trading at a discount comparatively.

We can also see that GILD currently has a PEG ratio of 0.46. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. Medical - Biomedical and Genetics stocks are, on average, holding a PEG ratio of 1.31 based on yesterday's closing prices.

The Medical - Biomedical and Genetics industry is part of the Medical sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 155, which puts it in the bottom 39% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

