Gilead Sciences (GILD) Falls More Steeply Than Broader Market: What Investors Need to Know

In the latest trading session, Gilead Sciences (GILD) closed at $121.46, marking a -2.11% move from the previous day. This change lagged the S&P 500's 0.53% loss on the day. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 0.71%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.93%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the HIV and hepatitis C drugmaker had gained 8.46% outpaced the Medical sector's gain of 3.64% and the S&P 500's gain of 1.13%.

Investors will be eagerly watching for the performance of Gilead Sciences in its upcoming earnings disclosure. The company's earnings report is set to be unveiled on October 30, 2025. It is anticipated that the company will report an EPS of $2.15, marking a 6.44% rise compared to the same quarter of the previous year. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $7.46 billion, down 1.14% from the year-ago period.

In terms of the entire fiscal year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates predict earnings of $8.07 per share and a revenue of $28.78 billion, indicating changes of +74.68% and +0.08%, respectively, from the former year.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for Gilead Sciences. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. Therefore, positive revisions in estimates convey analysts' confidence in the business performance and profit potential.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-term stock moves. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has shifted 0.45% downward. Gilead Sciences presently features a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

With respect to valuation, Gilead Sciences is currently being traded at a Forward P/E ratio of 15.38. This valuation marks a discount compared to its industry average Forward P/E of 20.42.

It's also important to note that GILD currently trades at a PEG ratio of 0.85. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. As of the close of trade yesterday, the Medical - Biomedical and Genetics industry held an average PEG ratio of 1.67.

The Medical - Biomedical and Genetics industry is part of the Medical sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 92, which puts it in the top 38% of all 250+ industries.

The strength of our individual industry groups is measured by the Zacks Industry Rank, which is calculated based on the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within these groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Keep in mind to rely on Zacks.com to watch all these stock-impacting metrics, and more, in the succeeding trading sessions.

