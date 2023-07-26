Gilead Sciences (GILD) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know

Gilead Sciences (GILD) closed at $77.19 in the latest trading session, marking a -0.05% move from the prior day. This change lagged the S&P 500's 0.02% loss on the day. At the same time, the Dow added 0.23%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.12%.

Heading into today, shares of the HIV and hepatitis C drugmaker had gained 1.61% over the past month, outpacing the Medical sector's loss of 0.13% and lagging the S&P 500's gain of 5.14% in that time.

Gilead Sciences will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release, which is expected to be August 3, 2023. The company is expected to report EPS of $1.61, up 1.9% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $6.43 billion, up 2.7% from the year-ago period.

For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $6.70 per share and revenue of $26.63 billion, which would represent changes of -7.71% and -2.38%, respectively, from the prior year.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for Gilead Sciences. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.61% lower. Gilead Sciences is currently a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

Investors should also note Gilead Sciences's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 11.53. This valuation marks a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 18.54.

Investors should also note that GILD has a PEG ratio of 0.89 right now. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. GILD's industry had an average PEG ratio of 1.92 as of yesterday's close.

The Medical - Biomedical and Genetics industry is part of the Medical sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 115, putting it in the top 46% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Be sure to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and many more, on Zacks.com.

Gilead Sciences, Inc. (GILD) : Free Stock Analysis Report

