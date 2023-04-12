Gilead Sciences (GILD) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know

Gilead Sciences (GILD) closed at $82.16 in the latest trading session, marking a -0.46% move from the prior day. This change lagged the S&P 500's 0.41% loss on the day. At the same time, the Dow lost 0.11%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 4.08%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the HIV and hepatitis C drugmaker had gained 3.47% over the past month. This has lagged the Medical sector's gain of 6.85% and the S&P 500's gain of 6.51% in that time.

Gilead Sciences will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. On that day, Gilead Sciences is projected to report earnings of $1.62 per share, which would represent a year-over-year decline of 23.58%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $6.43 billion, down 2.41% from the prior-year quarter.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $6.86 per share and revenue of $26.68 billion. These totals would mark changes of -5.51% and -2.2%, respectively, from last year.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for Gilead Sciences. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.2% higher within the past month. Gilead Sciences is holding a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now.

In terms of valuation, Gilead Sciences is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 12.04. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 21.7, so we one might conclude that Gilead Sciences is trading at a discount comparatively.

We can also see that GILD currently has a PEG ratio of 0.98. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. GILD's industry had an average PEG ratio of 2.01 as of yesterday's close.

The Medical - Biomedical and Genetics industry is part of the Medical sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 83, putting it in the top 33% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

To follow GILD in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.