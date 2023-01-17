Gilead Sciences (GILD) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Gilead Sciences (GILD) closed at $85.41, marking a -1% move from the previous day. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.2%. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 1.14%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 1.39%.

Coming into today, shares of the HIV and hepatitis C drugmaker had lost 0.17% in the past month. In that same time, the Medical sector gained 1.12%, while the S&P 500 gained 4.01%.

Gilead Sciences will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. On that day, Gilead Sciences is projected to report earnings of $1.50 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 117.39%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $6.57 billion, down 9.29% from the year-ago period.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for Gilead Sciences. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.23% lower within the past month. Gilead Sciences is holding a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now.

Digging into valuation, Gilead Sciences currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 12.74. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 20.94, which means Gilead Sciences is trading at a discount to the group.

Meanwhile, GILD's PEG ratio is currently 0.83. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. Medical - Biomedical and Genetics stocks are, on average, holding a PEG ratio of 1.62 based on yesterday's closing prices.

The Medical - Biomedical and Genetics industry is part of the Medical sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 69, which puts it in the top 28% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

To follow GILD in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.

This Little-Known Semiconductor Stock Could Be Your Portfolio’s Hedge Against Inflation

Everyone uses semiconductors. But only a small number of people know what they are and what they do. If you use a smartphone, computer, microwave, digital camera or refrigerator (and that’s just the tip of the iceberg), you have a need for semiconductors. That’s why their importance can’t be overstated and their disruption in the supply chain has such a global effect. But every cloud has a silver lining. Shockwaves to the international supply chain from the global pandemic have unearthed a tremendous opportunity for investors. And today, Zacks' leading stock strategist is revealing the one semiconductor stock that stands to gain the most in a new FREE report. It's yours at no cost and with no obligation.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Gilead Sciences, Inc. (GILD) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.