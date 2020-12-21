Gilead Sciences (GILD) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know

Gilead Sciences (GILD) closed at $58.49 in the latest trading session, marking a -1% move from the prior day. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.39%. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 0.12%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 0.1%.

Heading into today, shares of the HIV and hepatitis C drugmaker had lost 2.56% over the past month, lagging the Medical sector's gain of 5.94% and the S&P 500's gain of 4.06% in that time.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from GILD as it approaches its next earnings report date. In that report, analysts expect GILD to post earnings of $1.77 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 36.15%. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $6.48 billion, up 10.28% from the year-ago period.

For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $6.64 per share and revenue of $23.70 billion, which would represent changes of +0.15% and +5.56%, respectively, from the prior year.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for GILD. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.29% higher. GILD is holding a Zacks Rank of #4 (Sell) right now.

Digging into valuation, GILD currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 8.89. This represents a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 24.77.

Investors should also note that GILD has a PEG ratio of 0.68 right now. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. Medical - Biomedical and Genetics stocks are, on average, holding a PEG ratio of 1.57 based on yesterday's closing prices.

The Medical - Biomedical and Genetics industry is part of the Medical sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 202, putting it in the bottom 21% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

To follow GILD in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.

