Gilead Sciences (GILD) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know

Gilead Sciences (GILD) closed at $62.52 in the latest trading session, marking a -1.7% move from the prior day. This change lagged the S&P 500's daily loss of 1.4%. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 1.34%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 1.57%.

Heading into today, shares of the HIV and hepatitis C drugmaker had lost 3.65% over the past month, lagging the Medical sector's gain of 0.88% and the S&P 500's loss of 0.46% in that time.

GILD will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. The company is expected to report EPS of $1.87, up 6.86% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $6.30 billion, up 12.45% from the prior-year quarter.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $6.87 per share and revenue of $24.11 billion. These totals would mark changes of +3.62% and +7.38%, respectively, from last year.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for GILD should also be noted by investors. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 1.18% lower. GILD currently has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Digging into valuation, GILD currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 9.26. This represents a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 25.07.

Investors should also note that GILD has a PEG ratio of 0.72 right now. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. GILD's industry had an average PEG ratio of 1.61 as of yesterday's close.

The Medical - Biomedical and Genetics industry is part of the Medical sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 184, putting it in the bottom 28% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

