Gilead Sciences (GILD) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know

Gilead Sciences (GILD) closed at $65.12 in the latest trading session, marking a -0.81% move from the prior day. This change lagged the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.28%. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 0.42%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.03%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the HIV and hepatitis C drugmaker had lost 1.91% over the past month. This has lagged the Medical sector's gain of 1.32% and the S&P 500's gain of 3.31% in that time.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from GILD as it approaches its next earnings report date. The company is expected to report EPS of $1.68, up 16.67% from the prior-year quarter. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $5.71 billion, down 1.51% from the year-ago period.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for GILD. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.04% higher within the past month. GILD currently has a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Investors should also note GILD's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 9.37. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 25.55, which means GILD is trading at a discount to the group.

Investors should also note that GILD has a PEG ratio of 3.83 right now. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. Medical - Biomedical and Genetics stocks are, on average, holding a PEG ratio of 1.67 based on yesterday's closing prices.

The Medical - Biomedical and Genetics industry is part of the Medical sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 49, which puts it in the top 20% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.