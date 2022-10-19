Gilead Sciences (GILD) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know

Gilead Sciences (GILD) closed the most recent trading day at $66.19, moving -1.02% from the previous trading session. This change lagged the S&P 500's 0.67% loss on the day. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 0.33%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 0.22%.

Heading into today, shares of the HIV and hepatitis C drugmaker had gained 3.55% over the past month, outpacing the Medical sector's loss of 1.92% and the S&P 500's loss of 3.76% in that time.

Gilead Sciences will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release, which is expected to be October 27, 2022. The company is expected to report EPS of $1.49, down 43.77% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $6.11 billion, down 17.69% from the year-ago period.

For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $6.57 per share and revenue of $25.27 billion, which would represent changes of -9.75% and -7.45%, respectively, from the prior year.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for Gilead Sciences. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 0.89% lower. Gilead Sciences is holding a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now.

Looking at its valuation, Gilead Sciences is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 10.18. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 20.21, which means Gilead Sciences is trading at a discount to the group.

Meanwhile, GILD's PEG ratio is currently 0.65. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. The Medical - Biomedical and Genetics was holding an average PEG ratio of 1.51 at yesterday's closing price.

The Medical - Biomedical and Genetics industry is part of the Medical sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 55, which puts it in the top 22% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.