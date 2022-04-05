Gilead Sciences (GILD) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Gilead Sciences (GILD) closed at $59.75, marking a -1.52% move from the previous day. This change lagged the S&P 500's daily loss of 1.26%. At the same time, the Dow lost 0.8%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.44%.

Heading into today, shares of the HIV and hepatitis C drugmaker had gained 0.68% over the past month, lagging the Medical sector's gain of 4.88% and the S&P 500's gain of 6.07% in that time.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from Gilead Sciences as it approaches its next earnings report date. In that report, analysts expect Gilead Sciences to post earnings of $1.72 per share. This would mark a year-over-year decline of 17.31%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $6.08 billion, down 5.31% from the year-ago period.

GILD's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $6.51 per share and revenue of $24.52 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of -10.58% and -10.19%, respectively.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for Gilead Sciences. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.11% lower within the past month. Gilead Sciences is currently a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell).

Looking at its valuation, Gilead Sciences is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 9.32. This valuation marks a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 23.91.

Investors should also note that GILD has a PEG ratio of 0.43 right now. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. Medical - Biomedical and Genetics stocks are, on average, holding a PEG ratio of 1.22 based on yesterday's closing prices.

The Medical - Biomedical and Genetics industry is part of the Medical sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 161, which puts it in the bottom 37% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

