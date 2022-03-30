Gilead Sciences (GILD) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Gilead Sciences (GILD) closed at $59.66, marking a -1.44% move from the previous day. This change lagged the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.63%. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 0.19%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 0.34%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the HIV and hepatitis C drugmaker had gained 0.45% over the past month. This has lagged the Medical sector's gain of 5.54% and the S&P 500's gain of 6.02% in that time.

Investors will be hoping for strength from Gilead Sciences as it approaches its next earnings release. In that report, analysts expect Gilead Sciences to post earnings of $1.72 per share. This would mark a year-over-year decline of 17.31%. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $6.08 billion, down 5.31% from the year-ago period.

GILD's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $6.53 per share and revenue of $24.52 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of -10.3% and -10.19%, respectively.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for Gilead Sciences. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.09% lower within the past month. Gilead Sciences currently has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Looking at its valuation, Gilead Sciences is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 9.27. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 23.11, so we one might conclude that Gilead Sciences is trading at a discount comparatively.

We can also see that GILD currently has a PEG ratio of 0.43. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. The Medical - Biomedical and Genetics industry currently had an average PEG ratio of 1.21 as of yesterday's close.

The Medical - Biomedical and Genetics industry is part of the Medical sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 155, which puts it in the bottom 39% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

