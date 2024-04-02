Gilead Sciences (GILD) Dips More Than Broader Market: What You Should Know

In the latest market close, Gilead Sciences (GILD) reached $72.09, with a -1.08% movement compared to the previous day. The stock's change was less than the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.72%. Meanwhile, the Dow experienced a drop of 1%, and the technology-dominated Nasdaq saw a decrease of 0.95%.

Shares of the HIV and hepatitis C drugmaker have appreciated by 0.87% over the course of the past month, outperforming the Medical sector's loss of 0.03% and lagging the S&P 500's gain of 2.16%.

Analysts and investors alike will be keeping a close eye on the performance of Gilead Sciences in its upcoming earnings disclosure. On that day, Gilead Sciences is projected to report earnings of $1.56 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 13.87%. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $6.3 billion, down 0.82% from the year-ago period.

GILD's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $7.07 per share and revenue of $27.45 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +5.21% and +1.22%, respectively.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for Gilead Sciences. Such recent modifications usually signify the changing landscape of near-term business trends. Hence, positive alterations in estimates signify analyst optimism regarding the company's business and profitability.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which varies between #1 (Strong Buy) and #5 (Strong Sell), carries an impressive track record of exceeding expectations, confirmed by external audits, with stocks at #1 delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has shifted 0.05% downward. Currently, Gilead Sciences is carrying a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Looking at its valuation, Gilead Sciences is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 10.31. This signifies a discount in comparison to the average Forward P/E of 23.46 for its industry.

Investors should also note that GILD has a PEG ratio of 0.92 right now. The PEG ratio bears resemblance to the frequently used P/E ratio, but this parameter also includes the company's expected earnings growth trajectory. The Medical - Biomedical and Genetics industry currently had an average PEG ratio of 1.75 as of yesterday's close.

The Medical - Biomedical and Genetics industry is part of the Medical sector. With its current Zacks Industry Rank of 74, this industry ranks in the top 30% of all industries, numbering over 250.

The Zacks Industry Rank evaluates the power of our distinct industry groups by determining the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks forming the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

To follow GILD in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.

