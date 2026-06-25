Gilead Sciences (GILD) Dips More Than Broader Market: What You Should Know

Gilead Sciences (GILD) ended the recent trading session at $123.84, demonstrating a -1.05% change from the preceding day's closing price. The stock trailed the S&P 500, which registered a daily loss of 0.01%. Meanwhile, the Dow experienced a rise of 0.14%, and the technology-dominated Nasdaq saw a decrease of 0.46%.

Coming into today, shares of the HIV and hepatitis C drugmaker had lost 6.38% in the past month. In that same time, the Medical sector gained 2.92%, while the S&P 500 lost 1.4%.

The upcoming earnings release of Gilead Sciences will be of great interest to investors. The company is expected to report EPS of -$7.2, down 458.21% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, the latest consensus estimate predicts the revenue to be $7.38 billion, indicating a 4.23% increase compared to the same quarter of the previous year.

For the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates project earnings of -$0.8 per share and a revenue of $30.43 billion, demonstrating changes of -109.82% and +3.36%, respectively, from the preceding year.

Additionally, investors should keep an eye on any recent revisions to analyst forecasts for Gilead Sciences. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the business outlook.

Our research demonstrates that these adjustments in estimates directly associate with imminent stock price performance. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which varies between #1 (Strong Buy) and #5 (Strong Sell), carries an impressive track record of exceeding expectations, confirmed by external audits, with stocks at #1 delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has shifted 0.34% downward. Gilead Sciences is currently a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

The Medical - Biomedical and Genetics industry is part of the Medical sector. With its current Zacks Industry Rank of 153, this industry ranks in the bottom 38% of all industries, numbering over 250.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Keep in mind to rely on Zacks.com to watch all these stock-impacting metrics, and more, in the succeeding trading sessions.

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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