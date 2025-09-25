Gilead Sciences (GILD) Declines More Than Market: Some Information for Investors

In the latest trading session, Gilead Sciences (GILD) closed at $110.99, marking a -2.36% move from the previous day. The stock's performance was behind the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.5%. Meanwhile, the Dow experienced a drop of 0.38%, and the technology-dominated Nasdaq saw a decrease of 0.5%.

Shares of the HIV and hepatitis C drugmaker have depreciated by 0.22% over the course of the past month, outperforming the Medical sector's loss of 0.7%, and lagging the S&P 500's gain of 2.74%.

Analysts and investors alike will be keeping a close eye on the performance of Gilead Sciences in its upcoming earnings disclosure. It is anticipated that the company will report an EPS of $2.15, marking a 6.44% rise compared to the same quarter of the previous year. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $7.43 billion, down 1.59% from the year-ago period.

For the annual period, the Zacks Consensus Estimates anticipate earnings of $8.08 per share and a revenue of $28.75 billion, signifying shifts of +74.89% and 0%, respectively, from the last year.

Additionally, investors should keep an eye on any recent revisions to analyst forecasts for Gilead Sciences. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. Therefore, positive revisions in estimates convey analysts' confidence in the business performance and profit potential.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, running from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), holds an admirable track record of superior performance, independently audited, with #1 stocks contributing an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.22% lower. Gilead Sciences is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Digging into valuation, Gilead Sciences currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 14.06. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 19.43, so one might conclude that Gilead Sciences is trading at a discount comparatively.

It's also important to note that GILD currently trades at a PEG ratio of 0.77. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. By the end of yesterday's trading, the Medical - Biomedical and Genetics industry had an average PEG ratio of 1.72.

The Medical - Biomedical and Genetics industry is part of the Medical sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 88, putting it in the top 36% of all 250+ industries.

The strength of our individual industry groups is measured by the Zacks Industry Rank, which is calculated based on the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within these groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

To follow GILD in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.

