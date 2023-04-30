Gilead Sciences (GILD) Declares $0.75 Dividend

Gilead Sciences said on April 27, 2023 that its board of directors declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.75 per share ($3.00 annualized). Previously, the company paid $0.75 per share.

Shares must be purchased before the ex-div date of June 14, 2023 to qualify for the dividend. Shareholders of record as of June 15, 2023 will receive the payment on June 29, 2023.

At the current share price of $82.21 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 3.65%.

Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 3.93%, the lowest has been 2.92%, and the highest has been 5.02%. The standard deviation of yields is 0.49 (n=237).

The current dividend yield is 0.57 standard deviations below the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.67. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 0.10%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 2920 funds or institutions reporting positions in Gilead Sciences. This is an increase of 165 owner(s) or 5.99% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to GILD is 0.49%, an increase of 0.76%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 2.20% to 1,236,359K shares. The put/call ratio of GILD is 0.75, indicating a bullish outlook.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 12.15% Upside

As of April 24, 2023, the average one-year price target for Gilead Sciences is 92.20. The forecasts range from a low of 78.78 to a high of $120.75. The average price target represents an increase of 12.15% from its latest reported closing price of 82.21.

The projected annual revenue for Gilead Sciences is 26,046MM, a decrease of 3.69%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 6.89.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Capital World Investors holds 68,893K shares representing 5.52% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 57,763K shares, representing an increase of 16.16%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in GILD by 57.58% over the last quarter.

Capital Research Global Investors holds 54,603K shares representing 4.37% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 53,875K shares, representing an increase of 1.33%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in GILD by 29.74% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 38,125K shares representing 3.05% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 37,378K shares, representing an increase of 1.96%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in GILD by 31.08% over the last quarter.

Dodge & Cox holds 35,885K shares representing 2.87% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 36,369K shares, representing a decrease of 1.35%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in GILD by 24.27% over the last quarter.

AMECX - INCOME FUND OF AMERICA holds 32,377K shares representing 2.59% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 28,765K shares, representing an increase of 11.16%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in GILD by 14.18% over the last quarter.

Gilead Sciences Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Gilead Sciences, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company that has pursued and achieved breakthroughs in medicine for more than three decades, with the goal of creating a healthier world for all people. The company is committed to advancing innovative medicines to prevent and treat life-threatening diseases, including HIV, viral hepatitis and cancer. Gilead operates in more than 35 countries worldwide, with headquarters in Foster City, California. Gilead has promoted equity, particularly healthcare equity, since the company brought its first therapies to the market. Through global partnerships, Gilead's medicines today reach millions of people in low- and middle-income countries around the world. In the United States, Gilead has committed more than $100 million over 10 years through the COMPASS Initiative to community organizations that are working to combat HIV in the Southern United States. In 2020, Gilead launched the Racial Equity Community Impact Fund to support organizations tackling racial inequities affecting Black communities across the United States.

