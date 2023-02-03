Gilead Sciences (GILD) Declares $0.75 Dividend

Gilead Sciences said on February 2, 2023 that its board of directors declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.75 per share ($3.00 annualized). Shareholders of record as of March 14, 2023 will receive the payment on March 30, 2023. Previously, the company paid $0.73 per share.

At the current share price of $84.50 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 3.55%. Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 3.90%, the lowest has been 2.65%, and the highest has been 5.02%. The standard deviation of yields is 0.53 (n=237).

The current dividend yield is 0.65 standard deviations below the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 1.10. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 0.16%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 3.51% Upside

As of February 3, 2023, the average one-year price target for Gilead Sciences is $87.46. The forecasts range from a low of $63.63 to a high of $110.25. The average price target represents an increase of 3.51% from its latest reported closing price of $84.50.

The projected annual revenue for Gilead Sciences is $26,046MM, a decrease of 4.02%. The projected annual EPS is $6.89, an increase of 159.23%.

Fund Sentiment

There are 2778 funds or institutions reporting positions in Gilead Sciences. This is an increase of 97 owner(s) or 3.62%.

Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to US:GILD is 0.5280%, an increase of 14.8879%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 2.10% to 1,207,216K shares.

What are large shareholders doing?

Capital World Investors holds 57,762,744 shares representing 4.61% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 52,859,468 shares, representing an increase of 8.49%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in GILD by 15.26% over the last quarter.

Capital Research Global Investors holds 53,875,470 shares representing 4.30% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 55,975,980 shares, representing a decrease of 3.90%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in GILD by 1.32% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 37,378,408 shares representing 2.98% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 36,934,118 shares, representing an increase of 1.19%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in GILD by 5.29% over the last quarter.

Dodge & Cox holds 36,369,252 shares representing 2.90% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 36,966,627 shares, representing a decrease of 1.64%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in GILD by 7.49% over the last quarter.

AMECX - INCOME FUND OF AMERICA holds 28,765,012 shares representing 2.29% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 23,562,633 shares, representing an increase of 18.09%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in GILD by 68.17% over the last quarter.

Gilead Sciences Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Gilead Sciences, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company that has pursued and achieved breakthroughs in medicine for more than three decades, with the goal of creating a healthier world for all people. The company is committed to advancing innovative medicines to prevent and treat life-threatening diseases, including HIV, viral hepatitis and cancer. Gilead operates in more than 35 countries worldwide, with headquarters in Foster City, California. Gilead has promoted equity, particularly healthcare equity, since the company brought its first therapies to the market. Through global partnerships, Gilead's medicines today reach millions of people in low- and middle-income countries around the world. In the United States, Gilead has committed more than $100 million over 10 years through the COMPASS Initiative to community organizations that are working to combat HIV in the Southern United States. In 2020, Gilead launched the Racial Equity Community Impact Fund to support organizations tackling racial inequities affecting Black communities across the United States.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.