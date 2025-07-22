Gilead Sciences (GILD) Beats Stock Market Upswing: What Investors Need to Know

Gilead Sciences (GILD) closed at $110.17 in the latest trading session, marking a +1.75% move from the prior day. This change outpaced the S&P 500's 0.06% gain on the day. On the other hand, the Dow registered a gain of 0.41%, and the technology-centric Nasdaq decreased by 0.39%.

Coming into today, shares of the HIV and hepatitis C drugmaker had gained 1.97% in the past month. In that same time, the Medical sector lost 1.83%, while the S&P 500 gained 5.88%.

The investment community will be paying close attention to the earnings performance of Gilead Sciences in its upcoming release. It is anticipated that the company will report an EPS of $1.96, marking a 2.49% fall compared to the same quarter of the previous year. Alongside, our most recent consensus estimate is anticipating revenue of $6.96 billion, indicating a 0.09% upward movement from the same quarter last year.

For the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates project earnings of $7.91 per share and a revenue of $28.68 billion, demonstrating changes of +71.21% and -0.24%, respectively, from the preceding year.

Additionally, investors should keep an eye on any recent revisions to analyst forecasts for Gilead Sciences. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the business outlook.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), possesses a remarkable history of outdoing, externally audited, with #1 stocks returning an average annual gain of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.11% lower within the past month. Gilead Sciences currently has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Looking at its valuation, Gilead Sciences is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 13.69. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 17.79, so one might conclude that Gilead Sciences is trading at a discount comparatively.

It is also worth noting that GILD currently has a PEG ratio of 0.7. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. The Medical - Biomedical and Genetics was holding an average PEG ratio of 1.47 at yesterday's closing price.

The Medical - Biomedical and Genetics industry is part of the Medical sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 95, which puts it in the top 39% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

To follow GILD in the coming trading sessions

