Gilead Sciences (GILD) Beats Stock Market Upswing: What Investors Need to Know

In the latest close session, Gilead Sciences (GILD) was up +1.96% at $113.24. The stock outpaced the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.61%. On the other hand, the Dow registered a gain of 0.49%, and the technology-centric Nasdaq increased by 0.95%.

Shares of the HIV and hepatitis C drugmaker witnessed a gain of 0.88% over the previous month, beating the performance of the Medical sector with its loss of 0.67%, and underperforming the S&P 500's gain of 3.85%.

The investment community will be closely monitoring the performance of Gilead Sciences in its forthcoming earnings report. On that day, Gilead Sciences is projected to report earnings of $1.99 per share, which would represent a year-over-year decline of 1%. Alongside, our most recent consensus estimate is anticipating revenue of $7 billion, indicating a 0.65% upward movement from the same quarter last year.

For the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $7.92 per share and revenue of $28.64 billion, which would represent changes of +71.43% and -0.39%, respectively, from the prior year.

It's also important for investors to be aware of any recent modifications to analyst estimates for Gilead Sciences. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. Hence, positive alterations in estimates signify analyst optimism regarding the business and profitability.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. To take advantage of this, we've established the Zacks Rank, an exclusive model that considers these estimated changes and delivers an operational rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, spanning from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), boasts an impressive track record of outperformance, audited externally, with #1 ranked stocks yielding an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has witnessed a 0.01% increase. Right now, Gilead Sciences possesses a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

In the context of valuation, Gilead Sciences is at present trading with a Forward P/E ratio of 14.03. This indicates a discount in contrast to its industry's Forward P/E of 19.46.

We can also see that GILD currently has a PEG ratio of 0.72. The PEG ratio bears resemblance to the frequently used P/E ratio, but this parameter also includes the company's expected earnings growth trajectory. As of the close of trade yesterday, the Medical - Biomedical and Genetics industry held an average PEG ratio of 1.39.

The Medical - Biomedical and Genetics industry is part of the Medical sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 75, which puts it in the top 31% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the strength of our separate industry groups by calculating the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks contained within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Remember to apply Zacks.com to follow these and more stock-moving metrics during the upcoming trading sessions.

5 Stocks Set to Double

Each was handpicked by a Zacks expert as the #1 favorite stock to gain +100% or more in the coming year. While not all picks can be winners, previous recommendations have soared +112%, +171%, +209% and +232%.

Most of the stocks in this report are flying under Wall Street radar, which provides a great opportunity to get in on the ground floor.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Gilead Sciences, Inc. (GILD) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.