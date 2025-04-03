Gilead Sciences (GILD) Ascends While Market Falls: Some Facts to Note

In the latest market close, Gilead Sciences (GILD) reached $112.39, with a +0.45% movement compared to the previous day. The stock outperformed the S&P 500, which registered a daily loss of 4.84%. On the other hand, the Dow registered a loss of 3.98%, and the technology-centric Nasdaq decreased by 5.97%.

Shares of the HIV and hepatitis C drugmaker have depreciated by 3.08% over the course of the past month, outperforming the Medical sector's loss of 4.6% and the S&P 500's loss of 4.7%.

The investment community will be closely monitoring the performance of Gilead Sciences in its forthcoming earnings report. The company is scheduled to release its earnings on April 24, 2025. The company is forecasted to report an EPS of $1.73, showcasing a 231.06% upward movement from the corresponding quarter of the prior year. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $6.8 billion, up 1.67% from the prior-year quarter.

For the annual period, the Zacks Consensus Estimates anticipate earnings of $7.87 per share and a revenue of $28.56 billion, signifying shifts of +70.35% and -0.67%, respectively, from the last year.

Investors should also take note of any recent adjustments to analyst estimates for Gilead Sciences. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. Consequently, upward revisions in estimates express analysts' positivity towards the company's business operations and its ability to generate profits.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. To take advantage of this, we've established the Zacks Rank, an exclusive model that considers these estimated changes and delivers an operational rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, stretching from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has a noteworthy track record of outperforming, validated by third-party audits, with stocks rated #1 producing an average annual return of +25% since the year 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.16% higher within the past month. Gilead Sciences is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

In the context of valuation, Gilead Sciences is at present trading with a Forward P/E ratio of 14.22. This expresses a discount compared to the average Forward P/E of 17.83 of its industry.

Also, we should mention that GILD has a PEG ratio of 0.73. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. The Medical - Biomedical and Genetics was holding an average PEG ratio of 1.43 at yesterday's closing price.

The Medical - Biomedical and Genetics industry is part of the Medical sector. With its current Zacks Industry Rank of 75, this industry ranks in the top 31% of all industries, numbering over 250.

The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the vigor of our specific industry groups by computing the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks incorporated in the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

