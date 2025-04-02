Gilead Sciences (GILD) Ascends But Remains Behind Market: Some Facts to Note

Gilead Sciences (GILD) ended the recent trading session at $111.88, demonstrating a +0.54% swing from the preceding day's closing price. The stock fell short of the S&P 500, which registered a gain of 0.67% for the day. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 0.56%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 0.87%.

Shares of the HIV and hepatitis C drugmaker have depreciated by 3.02% over the course of the past month, outperforming the Medical sector's loss of 5.32% and the S&P 500's loss of 5.28%.

Market participants will be closely following the financial results of Gilead Sciences in its upcoming release. The company plans to announce its earnings on April 24, 2025. The company is forecasted to report an EPS of $1.73, showcasing a 231.06% upward movement from the corresponding quarter of the prior year. Alongside, our most recent consensus estimate is anticipating revenue of $6.8 billion, indicating a 1.67% upward movement from the same quarter last year.

GILD's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $7.87 per share and revenue of $28.56 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +70.35% and -0.67%, respectively.

Furthermore, it would be beneficial for investors to monitor any recent shifts in analyst projections for Gilead Sciences. Such recent modifications usually signify the changing landscape of near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Our research reveals that these estimate alterations are directly linked with the stock price performance in the near future. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.16% higher. Gilead Sciences is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Looking at valuation, Gilead Sciences is presently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 14.14. This signifies a discount in comparison to the average Forward P/E of 17.2 for its industry.

One should further note that GILD currently holds a PEG ratio of 0.73. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. The Medical - Biomedical and Genetics industry had an average PEG ratio of 1.41 as trading concluded yesterday.

The Medical - Biomedical and Genetics industry is part of the Medical sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 72, which puts it in the top 29% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Keep in mind to rely on Zacks.com to watch all these stock-impacting metrics, and more, in the succeeding trading sessions.

5 Stocks Set to Double

Each was handpicked by a Zacks expert as the #1 favorite stock to gain +100% or more in 2024. While not all picks can be winners, previous recommendations have soared +143.0%, +175.9%, +498.3% and +673.0%.

Most of the stocks in this report are flying under Wall Street radar, which provides a great opportunity to get in on the ground floor.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Gilead Sciences, Inc. (GILD) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.